2 missing Florida children found safe

WAUCHULA, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE (4:08 p.m.): Triniti Rodriguez and Tristin Rodriguezhave been found safe, according to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old from Wauchula, Fla.

Triniti Rodriguez was last seen wearing blue emoji pajama pants with a peach mermaid shirt and Tristin Rodriguez was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue lettering and blue basketball shorts.

Triniti has a Mongolian birthmark on her shoulder and both children have a missing tooth. The children were last seen in the 600 block of County Road 665 in Wauchula. The children may be in the company of Brian Rodriguez, who was last seen wearing a white shirt with dark-colored basketball shorts. Brian has half sleeve tattoos on each arm and is missing a front tooth.

They may be traveling in a 2007, black Lincoln Navigator, FL tag number LGHW24. If you see them, do not approach them. Contact law enforcement immediately.

