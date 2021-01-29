Amber Alert issued for two Florida teens

DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An AMBER alert has been issued for two teenagers from Homestead, Fla. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement believes they are in the company of 16-year-old Keon Kiser.

Jazmine Brown, 12, was last seen in Homestead, Fla. She was wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts, and pink and yellow sandals. Markevia Wright, 13, was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black jacket, and white sandals.

The girls were last seen in the Homestead, Fla. area, and may be in the company of Keon Kiser, 16.

