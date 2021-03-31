Amber Alert issued for two children out of Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Jaxson Evans, 4, who was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, and Lucy Evans, 2, who was last seen wearing a black T-shirt. The children were last seen in the area of 200 block of Southwest Birch Place in Lake City.

The children may be in the company of David Evans, who was last seen wearing a blue shirt with tan pants, and Sydni Jones, who was last seen wearing a black shirt with denim pants. David has a blonde goatee beard. They may be traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus, FL tag number IS08VN.