UPDATE: AMBER Alert for missing Florida 15-year-old cancelled

UPDATE (8:40 p.m.) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has cancelled the AMBER Alert issued for 15-year-old Kamelia Isaac. They say she has been found safe.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for 15-year-old Kamelia Isaac. She was reported missing on Thursday, December 12.

She was last seen in the area of the 2000 block of Locustberry Drive in Kissimmee, Florida. She was wearing black jeans, a black shirt, and an indigo jacket.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has a mole on her lower lip.

If you have any information on where Kamelia is, please call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or 911.

