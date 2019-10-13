AMBER ALERT: 3-year-old girl abducted in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has reported a 3-year-old girl abducted from Birmingham.

The Birmingham Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asks for assistance in locating Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. Kamille is black, three feet tall and weighs 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Kamille was seen last wearing a pink T-shirt with Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard print shorts and yellow, white, and blue hair bows at Tom Brown Village housing community around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Kamille may have been abducted by a man and woman traveling in a dark-colored black or blue SUV possibly an older model Toyota 4 Runner with rims and a tan protruding bumper.

If you have any information, contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205 254 0841 or call 911.