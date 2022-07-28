SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the second time in less than a month an alligator has been captured in the Cloverdale neighborhood.

It happened again Wednesday but this time the nearly 7 1/2 foot alligator was discovered at Angel’s Childcare and Enrichment Center by a parent during the morning drop-off.

After spotting the gator, the parent quickly notified Angel’s Childcare owner, Sandra O’Neal. O’Neal called her daughter, Katrina Bostick, to come help.

“It was literally just staring us down like, ‘I’m not going anywhere,'” Bostick said.

Bostick alerted police, they arrived on the scene, and then local gator wrangler ‘Trapper Jack Douglas’ was called in.

“He was able to pull the alligator from up under the furniture, he pulled him out into the yard and really just wrangled him,” Bostick said.

Trapper Jack captured the alligator and no one was hurt. Still, he says this problem is becoming increasingly common.

With high temperatures, the water in the wetlands evaporates more quickly, causing wildlife to retreat.

“It’ll happen more because they don’t have a route from pond to pond that misses residents or misses roads, they can detect where the water is and they just go to the closest point to it,” Jack said.

Bostick says Cloverdale residents want the surrounding wetlands to be maintained better to help mitigate the problem.

“As a community, we need to make sure when we have private property whether it’s a vacant lot or blighted home, it’s our responsibility if that is our property to make sure that it’s maintained and it doesn’t become a nuisance to the community,” Bostick said.

About three weeks ago another gator was removed from a nearby park by a resident.

Wednesday’s gator was removed by a pro. Trapper Jack is now holding it at his facility until Georgia DNR tells him where to release it.

Jack says if you see an alligator, don’t approach it or try to remove it yourself. He says to contact a professional immediately and stay away.