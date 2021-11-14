ALEA searching for man who was last seen at VA hospital in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers are looking for a man who was last seen at VA hospital in Montgomery. According to a news release from ALEA, 71-year-old Edwin Hoover was last seen near the VA hospital on Perry Hill Road Friday morning.

He’s a white male with brown eyes, a bald head, 5′ 11″ in height, and 210 pounds. ALEA says he may have a condition that impairs his judgment. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, tan shorts, and hiking boots. Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to contact the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System PD at 334‐727‐0550 ext.53466.