ALEA searching for man who was last seen at VA hospital in Montgomery

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers are looking for a man who was last seen at VA hospital in Montgomery. According to a news release from ALEA, 71-year-old Edwin Hoover was last seen near the VA hospital on Perry Hill Road Friday morning.

He’s a white male with brown eyes, a bald head, 5′ 11″ in height, and 210 pounds. ALEA says he may have a condition that impairs his judgment. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, tan shorts, and hiking boots. Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to contact the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System PD at 334‐727‐0550 ext.53466.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories