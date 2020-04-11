ALEA issues missing child alert in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WKRG) — The following is a news release from ALEA:
The Athens Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Izabella Jade Boyd. Izabella Jade Boyd is a 9 year old Hispanic female. She was last seen wearing her underwear at the 300 block of Shaw Street walking west bound at approximately 12:30am in Athens, Alabama on 4/11/2020. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Izabella Jade Boyd, please contact the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700 or call 911.