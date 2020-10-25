ALEA issues alert for missing children last seen in Alabama

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency need your help finding a pair of children likely from Indiana last seen Saturday night in Alabama. A news release from ALEA sent at 4:30 Sunday morning said 12-year-old Savannah and 10-year-old Racheal Mills were last seen Saturday night in Eclectic, Alabama in Elmore County.

The alert was issued on behalf of the Sheridan Police Department in Indiana. The release says the children were last seen at 10 Saturday night with their non-custodial mother Dona Garcia. They may be traveling in a 2005 blue Ford Explorer with an Alabama tag 5040BD4. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheridan Police Department or call 911.

