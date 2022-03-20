MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — As prom season gets underway, Alabama State Troopers want to remind teenagers to make good choices and not to drink and drive. This weekend ALEA announced the start of their second annual “Think Smart Before You Start” Safety Campaign.

According to a news release from ALEA “With the school year winding down and the weather warming up, end of the year events will soon be in full swing, Alabama citizens should plan for and expect heavier than normal traffic on roadways across the entire state. ALEA Troopers encourage parents to take the opportunity to discuss the importance of obeying all traffic laws and explain the consequences of driving distracted or impaired.”

Safety tips include don’t drink and drive, put your phone down, and buckling up.