Alabama woman arrested in George County after allegedly stealing credit cards and cash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a woman for a credit card theft that allegedly happened on Dec. 6.

Mary Rebecca Norris, 29, was arrested for one charge of Credit Card Use with Intent to Defraud after the sheriff’s office says she was found to be using several stolen cards in George County.

Officers determined that Norris allegedly took several credit and debit cards from the victim’s homes near Harmon Pope Road in the Agricola Community of George County.

Norris, a Wilmer, Ala. resident, was taken into Moss Point Police Department on Dec. 21 after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Norris was given a commercial bond of $15,000 by a George County Judge and is currently being held in George County Regional Correctional Facility.

Deputies are still investigating. If you have any information, call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or call the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.