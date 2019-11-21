Alabama teachers suspended over offensive text messages

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) -- A jury has found a former Ocean Springs school bus driver guilty of child sex crimes. Sergio Sandoval, 69, was found guilty of two counts of touching of a child for lustful purposes and one count of sexual battery.

Prosecutors say Sandoval inappropriately touched an eight-year-old girl in September and October of 2014 while the child was riding the school bus driven by Sandoval.