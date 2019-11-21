DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) – A south Alabama school board has suspended multiple teachers accused of sharing inappropriate and offensive text messages in a group chat. News outlets report that as many as six teachers from Ashford High School are on paid leave after a student found messages on one of their phones and posted them online. Teachers reportedly commented on students’ sex lives and intelligence in the messages. A transgender student says some of the offensive messages were about him.
Alabama teachers suspended over offensive text messages
