Alabama teachers suspended over offensive text messages

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) – A south Alabama school board has suspended multiple teachers accused of sharing inappropriate and offensive text messages in a group chat. News outlets report that as many as six teachers from Ashford High School are on paid leave after a student found messages on one of their phones and posted them online. Teachers reportedly commented on students’ sex lives and intelligence in the messages. A transgender student says some of the offensive messages were about him.

