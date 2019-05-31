Alabama student among Scripps Spelling Bee champions

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) Eight spellers were better than the dictionary. They were better than anything the Scripps National Spelling Bee could throw at them. And they all ended up with a hand on the trophy.
    
In the most extraordinary ending in the 94-year history of the competition, the bee ended in an eight-way tie on Thursday night. The eight co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly, going through five consecutive perfect rounds.
    
Each will get the full winner’s prize of $50,000 in cash.

Erin Howard of Alabama was among the winners. She hoisted the trophy along with Rishik Gandhasri, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rohan Raja.
 

