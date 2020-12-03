Alabama receiving only 37 percent of allocated COVID-19 vaccine doses

FILE – This undated photo provided by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in Oxford, England. AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna have all reported promising results with their vaccines, according to preliminary data, but it could be well into 2021 before they’re rolled out on a large scale. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health was informed this week the state will receive only 40,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s only about 37 percent of the number of doses the state was previously advised it would receive.

Below is a statement from ADPH:

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) was informed this week that the first expected allocation for a COVID-19 vaccine will be 40,950 doses. Initially, Alabama was advised that the state would receive 112,000 doses. Additional allocations are expected as more product is available and, potentially, other products receive EUA. Karen Landers, M.D.

