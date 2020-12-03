Alabama receiving only 37 percent of allocated COVID-19 vaccine doses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health was informed this week the state will receive only 40,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s only about 37 percent of the number of doses the state was previously advised it would receive.
Below is a statement from ADPH:
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) was informed this week that the first expected allocation for a COVID-19 vaccine will be 40,950 doses. Initially, Alabama was advised that the state would receive 112,000 doses. Additional allocations are expected as more product is available and, potentially, other products receive EUA.Karen Landers, M.D.
