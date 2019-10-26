Alabama prison contraband search finds more than 280 weapons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Prison officials say more than 280 makeshift weapons and other contraband were confiscated during a sweep of a prison.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Friday that the search at Bullock Correctional Facility found 283 makeshift weapons, 71 contraband cellphones, 756 grams of synthetic drugs, and 416 pills or suboxone strips.

The law enforcement operation was conducted Thursday. The Bullock County prison houses about 1,500 inmates.

Several outside law enforcement agencies assisted the prison system in the operation.

The Department of Corrections has conducted a series of similar prison sweeps in an effort to crack down on prison contraband.