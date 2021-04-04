Alabama National Guard hosts vaccine clinics in rural Gulf Coast Counties this week

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Alabama National Guard will host large-scale vaccine clinics this week for rural counties along the Gulf Coast. These counties were identified as underserved areas. We’ve seen long lines at the Alabama Cruise terminal in the past and they’re hoping for a big turnout in McIntosh this week.

“Now there are some areas where people can’t travel some 30 miles to get the vaccine,” said Washington County Commissioner Jason Boothe. Tuesday will be the first Alabama National Guard vaccine clinic in our area, this one in Washington County.

“It means a lot to us because those men and women give so much of their time already so this is one of those things where they see a need in our community and we’re glad to have them,” said Boothe.

The first one by the National Guard for our area will be Tuesday in McIntosh in the BASF parking lot, further south than previous clinics in the county seat of Chatom.

“Utilizing that as a heavily populated area so maybe getting people from north Mobile County, Clarke County as well, hopefully, more folks come to this area,” said Boothe. The governor identified 24 counties as underserved. The national guard will help with manpower. It will be the largest single-day vaccine clinic so far in Washington County

“It’s huge to us, anyone that takes note of a need in our county we’re glad to have them,” said Boothe.

Clinics in Monroe, Conecuh, and Clarke Counties will follow this week. Recently we’ve seen lighter turnout at vaccine clinics like a recent one in Atmore, organizers are hoping to give out all doses this week. Here’s a link to the information page for National Guard clinics in Alabama.

Vaccine clinic information from ADPH:

First Dose: April 6, 2021

County: Washington

Second Dose: April 27, 2021

Address: 1379 Ciba Road, Mclntosh, AL 36553

First Dose: April 7, 2021

County: Monroe

Second Dose: April 28, 2021

Address: Monroe County HS: 212 Tiger Drive, Monroeville, AL 36460

First Dose: April 8, 2021

County: Clarke

Second Dose: April 29, 2021

Address: SP Hudson Park: 115 Park Street, Grove Hill, AL 36451

First Dose: April 9, 2021

County: Conecuh

Second Dose: April 30, 2021

Address: Liberty Hills Shopping Center: 78 Liberty Hill Place, Evergreen, AL 36401