Alabama, Mississippi among the worst states to travel in during Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new study lists two states along the Gulf Coast as the most dangerous when it comes to Thanksgiving traffic.

Experts with security company, ASecureLife, report that Mississippi is the worst state to travel in during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Meanwhile, Alabama came in as the sixth most dangerous state for Thanksgiving travel.

They looked at the number of deadly car crashes between 2013 and 2017 to create the list.

AAA says more than 3 million people will be on the roads during the holidays this year.

