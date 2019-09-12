Alabama man charged with child abuse after allegedly hitting, forcing 9-year-old to run on treadmill

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer man has been charged with aggravated child abuse for an incident that occurred last month in Hoover.

Robert Barnes Fox V, 36, turned himself in to the Shelby County Jail Wednesday and was released after posting a $15,000 bond. Fox turned himself in after a warrants were issued for his arrest by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

According to a press release by the Hoover Police Department, the department’s Special Victims Unit launched an investigation into child abuse allegations following notification by the Alabama Department of Human Resources. Investigators were alerted that on Aug. 13, Barnes allegedly forced a 9-year-old child to run on a treadmill in a garage at a Hoover residence.

“When the victim could no longer run at the pace set by the suspect, he began striking the child repeatedly with several different objects,” the release stated. “Officers observed extensive bruising to the victim’s lower body as a result.”

It is unclear what relationship Barnes had to the child. Due to the age of the victim, the HPD declined to release further information on the case.