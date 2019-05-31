Alabama House hands out award for ‘deadest’ bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House of Representatives has honored one legislator with its annual award for the “deadest bill” of the session.
    
Republican Rep. Tommy Hanes received the accolade Thursday for his bill regulating fertilizer made of human sewage. The clerk of the House says on a “scale of 1 to 10,” Hanes’ bill was a “No. 2.”
    
The award, known as the “Shroud,” has been given out since 1979 as a “high profile public burial” for one piece of legislation. Honorees are given an empty suit framed in a cardboard box.
    
Runners-up for this year’s award included legislation that would have created a paper lottery, yoga classes in schools, and a ban on plastic bag bans.

