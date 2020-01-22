Alabama has #2 worst holiday spending hangover

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some people are starting the new year with holiday shopping regrets, especially in West Virginia and Alabama. Now that the 2019 holiday shopping season over, ConsumerAffairs wanted to know which states’ residents have the most regrets about their November and December purchases.



Researchers surveyed 1,390 consumers about how much they spent, then normalized the average spending and sentiment per state, factoring in median household incomes.



Average holiday spending in Alabama totaled $537.50 last year, and 41% feel like they overdid it. Those who spent between $500 and $999 were most likely to regret how much they spent. Overall, 55% of Alabamans spent less than $500 on holiday shopping, 32% spent between $500 and $999 and 14% spent between $1,000 and $4,999.

Alabama overspenders were also more likely to use a credit card to make purchases. Nearly 80% of those who felt like they overspent used a credit card to purchase gifts— twice as many as those who don’t feel like they overspent.



Nationally, the study found the average amount spent on holiday shopping last year was $594.03. Fifteen percent of consumers spent less than $150, while just 2% spent more than $5,000, and 74% of people used a credit card for holiday shopping. Overall, about 23% of American shoppers feel like they overdid it.

Some survey responses indicated that the best holiday gifts had more sentimental value than financial value, and several people said the best purchase they made was a large holiday dinner for their family.



You can read the full report here: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/holiday-spending.html#top-10-worst-hangovers

