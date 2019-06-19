Alabama granny grabs her gun, helps take down suspect

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (CNN) A 75-year-old grandmother helped capture a suspect wanted for a car theft Monday. When the man showed up on her Alabama property, she held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

“I walked out and said, can I help you? And he said, yes, ma’am, I’d like to use your phone. ” That was the conversation had between grandmother-of-four, Marcia Black, and Cameron powers, a man who had been on the run for several hours after crashing a stolen car near Black’s home, “I was just calm as could be. I knew what i was doing. I was in control.”

Black talked to Powers from her front porch, all while holding a rifle, “I wanted to keep him at a distance. I didn’t intend to kill him. I just wanted him to think that i would shoot him.” When Powers inched closer to her home, Black reacted, because two children were inside watching after calling 9-1-1, “he wouldn’t get down, so I shot in the air, and he realized I meant business, so he got down on his knees.”

It wasn’t long after that that deputies arrived, “he feared the deputy more than he feared my rifle. And he jumped up and ran zig-zag right across the field.” But he didn’t make it far before he was put in handcuffs. “It’s just amazing to me that i got to witness my grandmother in action” said Alie Ruth Black.

Powers was booked into the limestone county jail on 6,000 dollars bond.