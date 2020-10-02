Alabama governor’s office releases Ivey’s COVID-19 safety precautions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — After news broke of President Trump testing positive for COVID-19, Alabama State Capitol reporter Reshad Hudson reached out to Gov. Kay Ivey’s Office on her COVID-19 safety precautions.

“Governor Ivey practices exactly what she asks of the people of Alabama. She wears a mask, social distances and practices good health precautions as much as possible. Out of an abundance of caution, she has previously been tested during a routine health screening and tested negative. She has not been directly exposed to anyone who tested positive. All of us take our temperatures upon entering the building and exercise smart health precautions like mask-wearing and social distancing,” Press Secretary Gina Mailoa said.

