Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey taps Judge Charlie Graddick to head parole board

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Gov. Kay Ivey has named former attorney general Charles Graddick as the new director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Ivey made the appointment Friday under a new law that gives her the authority to appoint the director. He will take the position Sept. 1.

Graddick is a former two-term Alabama attorney general and a circuit judge in Mobile County.

Ivey said Graddick has dedicated his life to serving the people of Alabama and protecting the law.

Graddick said his first goal is to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the operation and make necessary improvements.

Graddick will replace Eddie Cook as parole board director.

Ivey and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall in the most recent legislative session pushed legislation to make the director a gubernatorial appointee.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson released the following statement today regarding the appointment of Judge Charlie Graddick as Director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.

“Judge Graddick is an outstanding choice to take on the important job of leading the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. Charlie served the City of Mobile with distinction as Senior Judicial Advisor and Director of Courts, where he was responsible for significant improvements to the city’s justice system. I salute him for his service to his hometown of Mobile and he will be missed as part of my Administration. I am confident he will be an asset to Gov. Ivey and the citizens of Alabama, and we wish him well in this new assignment.”

