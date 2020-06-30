Alabama, Florida make top 10 fisheries for the decade list

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bassmaster Magazine released annual rankings of the country’s best bass fisheries as well as the best of the decade.

Bassmaster Magazine’s 100 Best Bass Lakes of the Decade

Clear Lake, California Lake Guntersville, Alabama Lake Erie, New York/Ohio/Pennsylvania/Michigan Lake St. Clair, Michigan Sacramento/San Joaquin Delta, California Toledo Bend, Louisiana/Texas Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Texas Falcon Lake, Texas Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Lake Okeechobee, Florida

Data gathered over the past eight years revealed a surprising Best Bass Lake of the Decade — California’s Clear Lake.

Alabama’s Lake Guntersville ranked No. 2. Bassmaster says Guntersville is known for its breathtaking scenery and easy access, but big fish swim there as well. Most big-bass prizes are awarded to fish topping the 8-pound mark, with 10-plus-pounders taking center stage on occasion.

Lake Okeechobee came in a at No. 10. Florida’s had six fisheries on the Top 100 list — Okeechobee, Seminole, Rodman Reservoir, Tohopekaliga, Istokpoga and the St. Johns River — making a three-way tie for second place with California and Texas.

Michigan has the most fisheries in the all-decade rankings with seven lakes.

“Typically, creating the rankings takes more than two months as we dig through current tournament data as well as state fishery information on stocking efforts, catch rates and angler access. Instead, we used all of this research and rankings from the past eight years to create an incredible — and somewhat surprising — ranking of bucket-list destinations for anglers.” Bassmaster Magazine Editor-in-Chief James Hall

The rankings identify the Top 25 lakes in the nation based on head-to-head comparisons, as well as the top lakes in four geographical regions — Central, Western, Southeastern and Northeastern.

