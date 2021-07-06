Alabama ends COVID-19 state of emergency

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the last remnants of COVID-19 precautions from the state of Alabama ends on Monday when Alabama’s state of emergency expires. It is one of the longest-running state of emergency orders in state history.

The COVID-19 state of emergency started more than a year ago in March 2020. In May, when governor Kay Ivey announced the state of emergency was going to expire later this summer she struck an optimistic tone. In a news release, Ivey said the state had successfully worked its way through the worst of the pandemic. Ivey said hospital and infection rates were improving and vaccines were available to most in the state. Ivey got her shot and encouraged others to do the same. The expiration of the health emergency order is largely symbolic. It did outline plans for COVID-19 management.

The original health state of emergency signed by the governor put an emphasis on state health officials to take needed steps to manage COVID-19 outbreaks, forbid price gouging, and allowed school systems to avoid making up days if they’re closed for Coronavirus-related reasons.