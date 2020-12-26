Alabama ending in-person assistance for unemployment claims, new phone system coming

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Labor say in-person assistance with unemployment claims is coming to an end while a new phone appointment system will be up and running in the New Year. According to a news release this week ADOL said “Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, ADOL will be discontinuing in-person appointments at the Crump Senior Center in Montgomery until further notice.”

Claimants can call 1-800-361-4524 beginning January 3rd. From there they can expect a callback to set up an appointment. Officials say this will help them process more claims than they have previously. The last dates for in-person service will be December 28th and 29th, 2020. State officials have struggled to keep pace with a staggering number of unemployment claims spurred by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The full news release is below:

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Department of Labor is announcing a new phone appointment system for unemployment compensation claimants who need assistance with their claims.

The new phone system will debut on January 4, 2021. Beginning January 3, 2021, claimants can call 1-800-361-4524 after 5 p.m. until midnight on Sundays through Thursdays to schedule a call back for the next day. 600 callbacks will be scheduled each day, with the exception of holidays and weekends. If a claimant is unable to secure an appointment on one day, they are encouraged to call back the next day after 5 p.m.

“This new callback system will allow us to serve more claimants per day than we’ve been able to previously,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “We’ve been working nonstop to improve our services to unemployed Alabamians and this system will hopefully accomplish that.”

Claimants will only be allowed to set one callback appointment per day. Callbacks will be scheduled between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Claimants should keep their phones near them the entire day of their scheduled callback. Calls will come from a Montgomery, AL number.

Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, ADOL will be discontinuing in-person appointments at the Crump Senior Center in Montgomery until further notice. The last dates for in-person service will be December 28th and 29th, 2020. Appointments for those days will be available on the ADOL website (www.labor.alabama.gov) beginning Friday, December 25, 2020 at 5 p.m.