Alabama EMA officials meet to discuss storm preparedness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama ranks in the top 10 when it comes to worst natural disaster states.

The state has seen its fair share of natural disasters in the last year, and that was a major topic of discussion as Emergency Management Agency officials met for their annual conference.

The people of Lee County are still feeling the effects of deadly tornadoes that killed 23 people back in March.

“There are scares on this community and throughout Lee County that can never be fixed, they can never be repaired,” said Kathy Carson, Lee County EMA Director.

Carson said they aren’t just sitting around waiting for the federal government to come in.

“It’s a community effort, it’s the only way for this to happen, because FEMA can’t come in and replace everything,” Carson said.

Wednesday, Emergency Management officials from across the state met for their annual preparedness conference.

“Our tornado season is one January to the 31st of December, we have a hurricane season that has been very active recently, and then we have floods and earthquakes and nature stuff,” said Brain Hastings, Alabama EMA Director.

Gov Kay Ivey spoke to the group about the importance of being ready with disaster strikes in Alabama.

“Failure to plan is planning to fail and we need to be prepared in times of disaster,” Ivey said.

On the national level, last week President Trump signed the 2019 Disaster Relief Act into law, which could be good news for those Alabamians that were hit the hardest.

Right now, Sen. Doug Jones has two disaster preparedness bills that are pending in Congress.