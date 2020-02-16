Alabama eligible for nearly $42M in federal water funding

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is in line for nearly $42 million in federal funding to help with projects related to water. An announcement from the Environmental Protection Agency says the state is eligible for about $18 million to help with projects like fixing old water infrastructure, fixing stormwater problems and recycling. Another $23 million is available to improve drinking water systems. Those projects can include things like removing water lines that contain lead and protection from floods. The money goes to state revolving funds that make loans available for projects.

