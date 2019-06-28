Alabama Back to School sales tax holiday announced

MONTGOMERY — It’s almost time to make back-to-school shopping plans, especially if you want to get the most bang for your buck.



Alabama’s 14th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items is set for July 19-21. From 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 19, until midnight, Sunday, July 21, the state waives its 4-percent sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing.

More than 300 cities and counties throughout Alabama will waive their local taxes as well. Check the 2019 participating cities and counties list to determine if your local communities are participating.



Exempt items include: