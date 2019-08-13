Alabama assistant principal arrested; allegedly tried to conceal marijuana by eating it

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Assistant Principal at Russell County Middle School is on administrative leave, following his arrest for misdemeanor drug charges. Opelika police allege in court documents the educator ate marijuana in an attempt to conceal it during a July traffic stop.

34-year-old Julius Hunter is facing two misdemeanor charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

According to court documents obtained by WKRG sister station WRBL News 3, on July 19th, 2019, Opelika police conducted a traffic stop along Interstate 85 near exit 57 within the city limits of Opelika for an alleged illegal window tint.

The report states when the officer approached the vehicle driven by Hunter, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and the officer asked Hunter to exit the vehicle, and he complied. The court document states the officer located a plastic baggie tied in a knot in Hunter’s front right pants pocket with a strong smell of marijuana and the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from Hunter’s breath and person. The report alleges Hunter told the officer there was marijuana inside of the baggie, but he ate the marijuana when he saw the officer’s blue lights.

Warrants for Hunter’s arrest for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering with Physical Evidence were secured on August 9th.

According to Auburn police, Hunter was arrested Monday, August 12th at a residence in Auburn and transported to the Lee County Detention Facility on behalf of the Opelika Police Department.

The Lee County Detention Facility released a mugshot of Hunter and confirmed Hunter made his bond, $500 for the Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charge and $500 for Tampering with Physical Evidence charge.

Russell County Superintendent Dr. Brenda Coley confirms she was made aware of the Russell County Middle School Assistant Principal’s arrest Tuesday morning. Dr. Coley says the Russell County School District hired Julius Hunter on July 23rd, 2019 and Hunter is now on administrative leave with pay.

Hunter’s court date is slated for September 19th, 2019 at Opelika Municipal Court.