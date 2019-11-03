AL State School Board Member passes away

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — State School Board Member Ella Bell passed away Sunday morning. She represented District 5 which includes Washington, Clarke and Monroe counties locally.
“Our hearts are broken and a gifted saint is definitely on her way to heaven right now,” said fellow State School Board Member Jackie Zeigler. “Her knowledge and her experience and her willingness to take people under their wings and guide them, just be a support and encouraging them the list goes on and on about what a tremendous person she was. ”
Governor Kay Ivey also issued a statement:
” I’ll be in prayer for the family of State Board of Education member, Ella Bell. We shared a passion for the children of our state. She was an ardent champion of her district and will be missed. May the Lord be with her family and friends during this time.“Kay Ivey
