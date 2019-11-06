AL Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Board denies parole for sex offender

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole for a convicted sex offender.

Ernie Lamont Ellis has been convicted three times for violating the state’s sex offender registry law.

He is currently serving a 10-year sentence at the Easterling Correctional Center.

Ellis has also been convicted multiple times for indecent exposure.

