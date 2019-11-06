AL Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Board denies parole for sex offender

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied parole for a convicted sex offender.
Ernie Lamont Ellis has been convicted three times for violating the state’s sex offender registry law.
He is currently serving a 10-year sentence at the Easterling Correctional Center.
Ellis has also been convicted multiple times for indecent exposure.
LATEST STORIES:
- MPD searching for owner of abused horse that had to be euthanized
- BIKER DAD: Firefighter killed responding to motorcycle crash was biker too, and a soldier home on leave from Iraq
- Group collecting donations for fire chief who was killed on duty
- Animal group asks for temporary help in Baldwin County
- Police, soldiers raid state prison after bloody night in Juarez