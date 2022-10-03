BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Over $11 million in federal allocations are coming to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to fund infrastructure improvements.

The funding comes from the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act (RESTORE Act), passed by Congress in 2012. $372 million is available to Mississippi for projects in ecosystem restoration, economic development and tourism promotion.

$6.2 million will create a construction-ready site to “facilitate aeronautical development opportunities” at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, according to the governor’s office.

RESTORE funds will be used to fund the preparation of a “Project Ready” site for future commercial development. The current vehicle fleet maintenance facility will be demolished and replaced with a new building.

$5 million will go towards the Broadwater Marina Restoration Project to return the state-owned property to a safe, working condition for immediate public use and prepare the site for future tourism and economic development.

The Marina is located within Public Trust Tidelands which the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office manages and leases. RESTORE funds will help repair existing marina infrastructure and encourage future redevelopment of the marina and economic development on the north side of Highway 90.

Projects previously announced by the state-funded through the component of the RESTORE Act are: