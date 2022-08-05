MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A pilot had to make an emergency landing on a Mississippi road Thursday, August 4.

Madison police said witnesses reported the small aircraft landed on Madison Avenue around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rice Road.

When officers and firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the Cessna 150F aircraft had landed safely on the roadway.

The pilot told officers the aircraft had engine trouble, which led to the impromptu landing. There was no damage to property, and no one was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was notified about the emergency landing. The aircraft was moved to the side of the road.