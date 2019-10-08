ADOC investigating a death of an inmate at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility

by: Samuel Sachs

Posted: / Updated:

BESSEMER, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections are investigating an inmate death at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility. Elvin Burnseed, 53, of Dothan, was pronounced dead on Oct. 7 around 4:00 p.m.

Burnseed, who was serving a life sentence for a robbery in the 1st degree out of Houston County, was found lying unconscious on a top tier in his dorm. Officials say he was immediately taken to the infirmary where life-saving measures were administered to no avail.

This is the second inmate death coming out of Donaldson Correctional in less than a week, with the last one only two days earlier, and the third this month from the same facility.

ADOC says an investigation into the death is ongoing.

