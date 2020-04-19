ADC: Brandon Powell recaptured

HAMILTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed that 38 year-old Brandon Powell has been recaptured.
Powell was convicted on August 19, 2019 for Burglary and was sentenced for 20 years. Powell escaped from Hamilton on April 1, 2020. Powell made it as far as Lakeland, Florida before surrendering himself to authorities on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
