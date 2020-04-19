ADC: Brandon Powell recaptured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Nine-year-old Kathryn Kannard and 7-year-old Fritz Kannard were walking with their mom in a desolate Market Square — the first time the two had ever seen the popular downtown gathering spot typically filled with people, empty.

"We started to go to each little kiosk and restaurant and reading storefronts and reading the signs, 'We're gone,' and Kathyrn was just like, 'What is going to happen?' mom Mary Kathryn Kannard said. "And Fritz was playing in the rain, and goes, 'Well we can just feed the firefighters.' "