Deadly accident involving two 18-wheelers shuts down part of Highway 84 in Clarke County

UPDATE: The Clarke County Coroner confirms one of the drivers has died. The other driver is also injured. The severity of the injuries are unknown.

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A serious accident involving two 18-wheelers has currently shut down Highway 84 near Mackey Branch #1 Church in the Gosport area of Clarke County.

The highway will be shut down for an extensive amount of time. The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office asks if you do not have to travel between Grove Hill and Monroeville to avoid this area.

There are multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments on scene.