Deadly accident involving two 18-wheelers shuts down part of Highway 84 in Clarke County

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The Clarke County Coroner confirms one of the drivers has died. The other driver is also injured. The severity of the injuries are unknown.

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A serious accident involving two 18-wheelers has currently shut down Highway 84 near Mackey Branch #1 Church in the Gosport area of Clarke County.

The highway will be shut down for an extensive amount of time. The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office asks if you do not have to travel between Grove Hill and Monroeville to avoid this area.

There are multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments on scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories