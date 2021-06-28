AAA predicts more than 47 million travelers this 4th of July

In this March 16, 2021 photo, a gas pump displays gas and diesel prices in Richmond, Va. Gasoline prices are at a seven-year high, Thursday, May 27, ahead of one of America’s busiest holiday travel weekends. But experts don’t expect steep prices to keep eager motorists off the road. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — AAA in Alabama expects a 40% increase in travel this year compared to 2020.

AAA says despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91% of holiday travel will be by car.

“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half, We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day to follow.” Clay Ingram, Public Relations Manager for AAA Alabama

More from AAA-Alabama:

Top Destinations & Resources to Plan Your Trip

AAA Travel booking data also indicate a strong travel recovery for summer. Theme parks in Orlando and southern California, as well destinations including Denver, Las Vegas and Seattle are topping the list of Independence Day destinations this year.

Top Independence Day Travel Destinations:

Orlando, FL Anaheim, CA Denver, CO Las Vegas, NV Seattle, WA Chicago, IL New York, NY Atlanta, GA Boston, MA Kahului, Maui, HI

*Based on AAA Travel advance air and tour bookings, July 1–5, 2021

Daily Worst and Best Times to Travel