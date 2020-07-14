A Sessions comeback or a Tuberville touchdown?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — What you can expect is a short wait if you do cast your ballot today. While this is a highly anticipated election that’s being watched by politicos across the country runoffs of this nature generally have low turnouts. The turnout may be even lower than normal considering fears over the coronavirus.

Perhaps the biggest factor in this runoff between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville is President Donald Trump. The President has repeatedly trashed Jeff Sessions on twitter throughout this campaign while telling Alabama voters to vote for Tuberville.

Sessions has stood up to the president on twitter arguing his recusal from the Russia investigation was the right thing to do and help lead to Trump’s exoneration. While Sessions has huge name recognition voters may be tiring of him and that could hurt his chances to reclaim his Senate seat.

Tuberville, a political newcomer, has generally held a lead in the polls throughout the race and may use his status as a so-called outsider to coast to victory.

Whichever candidate wins republicans are desperate to recapture a Senate seat most in the GOP thought they never could have lost. Democrat Doug Jones is widely considered one of the most vulnerable seats in the senate after his improbably win in 2017 but he will enter the general election with the advantage that incumbency brings.

