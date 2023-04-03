UPDATE 4/3/23: A second juvenile Comeaux High School student has been arrested and charged with sexual battery in connection to the incident on March 30, according to Lafayette police.

This investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Comeaux high school student has been arrested in connection to a sexual battery incident on the Comeaux High School campus.

Lafayette Police say a Police School Resource Officer was made aware of an incident which had occurred during the school day at Comeaux High School on Thursday.

The school resource officer, along with Comeaux High School adminstrators, promptly began investigating the allegation to confirm the information and to determine what had occurred. Through the investigation, it was determined that a juvenile student was victimized by another student, also a juvenile, while at the school.

Lafayette Police have arrested 1 juvenile suspect and charged him with Sexual Battery. This investigation is currently ongoing.

Earlier on Friday morning Lafayette Parish School officials said they were aware of the rumor on social media about a rape on the campus, said “the rumor is false”. They did confirm that an incident took place on the campus but didn’t release further details. They also said that “reports of sexual assault on our campuses are thoroughly investigated and reported to law enforcement as required by law.”