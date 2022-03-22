GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — A high-speed chase involving law enforcement crisscrossed the Florida and Alabama state line several times between Holmes and Geneva Counties before the suspect was arrested.

Quinton and Amanda Hall operate their family daycare near the intersection of Geneva County Roads 4 and 6.

On Friday night, an assailant in a high-speed chase with police got caught in a field of mud near the daycare.

If it was a few hours earlier, it could have been a different story.

“When watching everything unfold, I’m just thankful it was after hours, but if it was hours of operation we have children here. It’s just scary that a fugitive was this close to our home,” Quinton Hall said.

Kandan Miller of Defuniak Springs was arrested after he left the pick-up truck on foot and got

stuck in mud behind Ellenburg’s Septic Company.

A nearby resident who witnessed the stolen vehicle getting stuck in the mud behind Ellenburg’s septic tank company says it’s a miracle that no one was injured or even killed during this high-speed pursuit.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says the number and frequency of suspects trying to flee authorities are on the increase. He’s just glad no one was injured or worse.

“This chase involved Alabama state troopers, Geneva County Sheriff Deputies, Hartford Police on a chase that went from Geneva to Hartford back into Holmes County and back into Black, Alabama,” Geneva County Sheriff Helms said.

Miller was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle he took at gunpoint in the Holmes County area. In addition, he’s charged with fleeing police and possessing methamphetamine in Alabama.