NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Popular party spot in New Orleans was riddle with bullets last night Saturday (Mar. 11th).
NOPD has confirmed there was a shooting Bourbon St., but no one was hurt.
It happened in the 300 block near Conti and Bienville St.
Police say there was an aggravated assault, but witnesses tell us they were rushed into nearby buildings to take cover.
