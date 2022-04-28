PEARL, Miss. (WKRG) — Governor Tate Reeves has made a Major Disaster Declaration request for the severe weather that occurred on March 30. According to the National Weather Service, 27 tornadoes touched down throughout the state and caused major damage to homes, and injured three people that day.

According to a news release the state of Mississippi is requesting Individual Assistance for the following eight counties:

Bolivar

Coahoma

Greene

Lauderdale

Noxubee

Panola

Tallhatchie

Wayne

A total of 85 homes in the eight counties were either destroyed or seriously damaged which estimated over $1 million dollars in property damage. Individual assistance for residents in these counties includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals recover from the effects of a disaster.

For federal assistance to become available to local and county governments and certain nonprofits the president must approve the request. At the time the press release and this article were written no federal assistance is available to homeowners due to the weather event.