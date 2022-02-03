EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop after spotting a driver going almost 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.

22-year-old Thomas Richardson, of New Orleans, was arrested after a search of the vehicle uncovered these items:

99.4 grams of marijuana packaged in 11 different containers

A weigh scale of the type used by drug dealers

2 ounces of promethazine-codeine syrup

$2,820 in U.S. currency

A Glock M20 and 10mm pistol

Richardson is facing multiple charges including “possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule 1 narcotics, possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled dangerous substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding 99/55 and reckless operation.”