9 year old fundraising over $5K to donate sleeping bags to Birmingham homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Big things come in small packages – or rather many packages. One 9-year-old boy in Birmingham is paying it forward by helping the homeless community keep warm this holiday season.

Ethan Hill is only 9 years old, but with the help of his family, he has been able to raise over $5,500 to buy sleeping bags and care packages for the Birmingham homeless community. He has even received some recognition from Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

This right here is servant leadership at its finest. This young man is working to purchase 100 sleeping bags for our… Posted by Randall Woodfin on Thursday, November 21, 2019

The Phillips Academy fourth grader began donating to the homeless in 2017 making this his third year helping out during the holidays.

“Last year we did just sleeping bags and we got 50-55 of those,” Hill said.

“And we had a pretty successful year last year, but we ran out like immediately when we got to Linn Park. So this year we wanted to do more than just sleeping bags. We’re doing sleeping bags and care packages.”

This year, Hill has more than doubled his contribution to the homeless community. He is expecting to donate about 150 to 200 sleeping bags, camping cots created by Go Kat and additional care packages to the community. Care packages include snacks, drinks, socks, gloves, hats and scarves.

He says he plans on helping out and donating to the homeless each year and feels blessed that he is able to lend a hand in his community.

“I feel blessed that I can help them and I feel blessed that I have everything that I need,” Hill said.

When Hill is not making the world a better place one sleeping bag at a time, he likes to play golf, play his trumpet sometimes and play video games just like any other 9 year old.

For more information on how you can help donate, follow this link to his donation site.