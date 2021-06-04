9-foot gator nearly breaks into Tampa couple’s home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A gator measuring more than 9 feet long was found on a Florida couple’s lanai early Wednesday morning.

Mark and Pam Pomfret of Tampa say they were woken up around 2:30 a.m. to the sound of the gator knocking on their doors and attempting to get into their living room.

They contacted Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the gator was moved to safe location with the assistance of a trapper.

According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, the courtship process for Florida’s more than 1 million alligators begins in April. Mating then happens in May or June before females build a nest and deposit about 32 to 46 eggs.

After 63 to 68 days of incubation, the eggs will hatch from mid-August through early September.

Deputies say if you see an alligator, keep a safe distance and never feed them. You should also keep your pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge, and swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight.