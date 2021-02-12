8-year-old Florida boy who was honored with superhero and puppy parades dies of cancer

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A brave Pasco County boy whose story touched the hearts of thousands has died of cancer just days after the community held two parades in his honor.

David Castle, 8, was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse anaplastic Wilms in October 2019. Last week, Castle’s mom, Tammy Miller was told he would only have a week or two left to live.

“It just shattered me,” Miller said. “I’m just trying to push through.”

The community rallied behind the family and planned a parade for Castle to lift his spirits.

David loved motorcycles, fast cars and superheroes, so they did a motorcycle, fast car and superhero drive-by. Hundreds of people drove past his home on Sunday, Jan. 31 to show their love and support and pray for his family.

“Me as a mother I have four kids, one has a heart condition, and we put ourselves in her shoes, he stole our hearts,” said Yaril Alicea with Las Insoportables, who helped organized the parade. “We still believe in love and there’s people who care.”

Last Sunday, people showed up with their four-legged friends for a puppy parade.

Castle died Thursday night, Miller said on Facebook.

“David dropped his cape and laid down his sword at 10:39 pm. He’s no longer suffering nor is he in pain. This is the hardest see you later we’ve ever had to do,” Miller said.