COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A string of deadly shootings continues across the city of Columbus. Over a 72 hour period the city doubled it’s homicide total for 2023.

As of Thursday, February 16th Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed with WRBL there were four homicides to date. As of Sunday, February 19th at 8pm that numbered double. Currently the city has recorded eight homicides in 2023.

Over the span of 72 hours there were eight separate shootings in Columbus, resulting in five deaths.

On Friday, February 17th the Columbus Police Department responded to an early morning shooting on Ewart Ave. where one man died. Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, confirmed the death of 63-year-old Wiley Jackson after suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m.

Later that evening around 6 p.m., the Muscogee County Sheriffs Office was the target of gunfire.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, investigators were canvassing the area near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. when they came across a stolen vehicle. As additional deputies responded to the area, the driver of the vehicle exited the car and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect then turned around and fired a shot at investigators. The MSCO K-9 unit was released and took the suspect down near Radcliff Avenue. Deputies administered first aid until EMS arrived and transported the suspect to a local hospital.

It was discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Phenix City and the weapon used to shoot at the deputy was stolen from Columbus.

Countryman says the suspect in custody is a ‘Validated Gang Member’, their condition is unknown at this time. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Around 7pm Friday evening, CPD responded to a deadly shooting in the area of Henry Avenue near Wynnton Road in Columbus. The area was blocked off between Marion Street and Schaul Street.

According to the Muscogee County Corners office, the victim was identified as 24-year-old DeAnthony Miles. Miles was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 6:58 p.m., the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Also on Friday night, a 5th shooting was recorded. Nine children were shot at a Shell gas station near Warm Springs Road, the youngest being 5-years-old.

CPD, officers responded to the scene at 10:11 p.m. Friday night, where they found multiple gunshot victims and a large group of people. Police say the minors came from a party just down the road.

The nine victims have not been identified by name, but police shared their ages. A five-year-old boy is the youngest victim. Also wounded were a 12-year-old boy, two 13-year-old girls, a 13-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, two 15-year-old boys, and one 17-year-old boy.

All nine victims were hospitalized, as of Sunday four of them were released.

Police have not identified a shooter or motive. Members of the Robbery and Assault Unit are investigating. No arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information is urged to call Det. E. Rosado at 706-225-3162.

On Saturday, February 18th the violence continued.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a male victim was shot in the leg at Ballard Way Apartments in East Columbus. He was transported to a local hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.

Hours later, a deadly shooting occurred at a Columbus Motel where there were multiple victims. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, four people were shot and two adults are dead.

A father and son, 54-year-old Michael Carter Sr. and 19-year-old Michael Carter Jr. were both found dead in a Motel 6 room with multiple gunshot wounds. The wife and mother of the victims is in critical condition after being shot in the neck. No motive or suspect has been released at this time.

On Sunday, February 19th around 1:13 p.m. a deadly shooting happened in the area of Village Way and St. Mary’s Road.

The vicitm was identified as 15-year-old Leonardo Kentrell Luke. Police say Luke was lying

in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Luke’s death marks Columbus’ 9th homicide of 2023.

The weekend concluded with a shooting investigation in the area of Lake Bottom Park. Residents tell WRBL they heard multiple gunshots. A WRBL reporter witnessed a navy Honda blocked off that appeared to have bullets holes that went through the driver side window.

The weekend concluded with eight separate shootings across Columbus, which resulted in five deaths, over the course of 72 hours.