$62.3 Million going to Rural Broadband projects in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Thursday that $62.3 million is being invested in high-speed broadband infrastructure for Alabama families.

The USDA says this will create or improve e-Connectivity for more than 8,000 rural households, 57 farms, 44 businesses, 17 educational facilities, 14 critical community facilities and three health care facilities in rural Alabama.

“Beyond connecting us to our friends and family, high-speed broadband internet connectivity, or e-Connectivity, is a necessity, not an amenity, to do business, access opportunities in education and receive specialized health care in rural America today,” Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Donald “DJ” LaVoy

The USDA’s ReConnect Pilot Program is in its first round of distributing funds. The breakdown for the $62.3 million is below :

Tombigbee Electric Cooperative, Inc.

$29.5 million loan-grant combination to develop an All-Dielectric Self-Supporting (ADSS) fiber network

to develop an All-Dielectric Self-Supporting (ADSS) fiber network Will work Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Franklin, Winston and Walker counties.

Walker counties. This investment is expected to reach 2,152 households, 20 farms, 15 businesses, 10 critical community facilities, five educational facilities and one health care facility.

Millry Telephone Company, Inc.

$28.2 million loan-grant combination to develop a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network

to develop a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network Choctaw and Washington counties

This investment is expected to reach 3,797 households, 20 farms, 15 businesses, 11 educational facilities, four critical community facilities and two health care centers.

Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative, Inc.

$2 million loan to develop a FTTH network

to develop network Jackson and DeKalb counties

This investment is expected to reach 1,676 homes and one educational facility.

National Telephone of Alabama, Inc.

$2.7 million 50 percent loan-grant combination to develop a fiber-to-the premises (FTTP) network

(FTTP) network Colbert County

This investment is expected to reach 378 rural households, 17 farms and 14 businesses.

