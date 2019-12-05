$62.3 Million going to Rural Broadband projects in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Thursday that $62.3 million is being invested in high-speed broadband infrastructure for Alabama families.
The USDA says this will create or improve e-Connectivity for more than 8,000 rural households, 57 farms, 44 businesses, 17 educational facilities, 14 critical community facilities and three health care facilities in rural Alabama.
“Beyond connecting us to our friends and family, high-speed broadband internet connectivity, or e-Connectivity, is a necessity, not an amenity, to do business, access opportunities in education and receive specialized health care in rural America today,”Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Donald “DJ” LaVoy
The USDA’s ReConnect Pilot Program is in its first round of distributing funds. The breakdown for the $62.3 million is below
- $29.5 million loan-grant
combinationto develop an All-Dielectric Self-Supporting (ADSS) fiber network
- Will work Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Franklin, Winston
andWalker counties.
- This investment is expected to reach 2,152 households, 20 farms, 15 businesses, 10 critical community facilities, five educational facilities
andone health care facility.
Millry Telephone Company, Inc.
- $28.2 million loan-grant
combinationto develop a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network
- Choctaw and Washington counties
- This investment is expected to reach 3,797 households, 20 farms, 15 businesses, 11 educational facilities, four critical community facilities
two health care centers. and
Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative, Inc.
- $2 million
loanto develop a FTTHnetwork
- Jackson and DeKalb counties
- This investment is expected to reach 1,676 homes and one educational facility.
National Telephone of Alabama, Inc.
- $2.7 million 50 percent loan-grant combination to develop a
fiber-to-the premises(FTTP) network
- Colbert County
- This investment is expected to reach 378 rural households, 17 farms and 14 businesses.
Latest Stories:
- USA Health surgical oncologist performs first robotic liver resection in south Alabama
- Newsfeed Now for December 5: Pelosi calls for impeachment; Rifle found in baby shower gift
- Friends raising money for Orange Beach drowning victim
- Family says woman contracted flesh-eating bacteria after medical procedure
- 96-year-old WWII Vet Ernie Andrus returns to Mobile on his second run across the country