COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Last month, a six-year-old Columbus boy was struck by a mail truck and suffered injuries that required hospitalization.

His mother has now hired an attorney and is looking for answers. And she has a home-security camera video of the incident.

It appeared to be a normal mail delivery on Jan. 13, 2022. That was before the driver came running back to the home on Vicky Avenue in Oakland Park.

On the video, you see the mail truck stop and the driver get out. He then runs back to the home to tell the mother that he hit the boy, who was on a bike.

The boy suffered rib injuries and scrapes to the head. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional by his mother, Jessica Thetford. The mother putting her son into her vehicle while the driver is calling 911 is also clearly visible in the video.

Javez Sanks spent three days in an Atlanta children’s hospital recovering from his injuries. The family has hired Columbus attorney Ralston Jarrett. He has been in contact with the Postal Service.

“That’s another reason we would like to speak with the postal service, to see if–we don’t want to get anybody in trouble, but we need some answers,” Jarrett said. “We definitely need some answers and make sure nothing like this ever happens again. It could have been worse, could have been a lot worse.”

The Postal Service responded to a request from News 3 with the following statement.

“The Postal Service is aware of an incident that occurred recently in Columbus, GA, involving a child pedestrian and a postal vehicle,” the statement read. “The Postal Service is unable to comment further, as the matter is currently under investigation. The safety and well-being of both our customers and our employees are of the utmost importance to the U.S. Postal Service, and our thoughts are with the child and his family.”